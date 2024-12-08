1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a business parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and started providing medical aid. Both victims were brought to the hospital, where one of them later died and the other remains seriously wounded.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene before police arrived, as officials continue to investigate.