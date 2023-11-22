Man charged in apparent gang-related killing in north Minneapolis

Murder charges have been filed against a Robbinsdale man accused of an apparent gang-related killing earlier this month in north Minneapolis.

20-year-old Antonio Vernon Harper was found lying on the ground near North 33rd Avenue and Dupont Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 6. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

18-year-old Jahon Ronnell Lynch was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to charging documents, witnesses reported seeing Harper with two male friends outside a home and another group of four males in a blue sedan. Three males then got out of the sedan and one started shooting at Harper and his friends, chasing them into a backyard while the sedan sat in an alley.

One of the people with Harper later told officers that the only reason for the shooting would’ve been “gang-related” matters, a criminal complaint states.

Officers saw the blue sedan, a stolen vehicle, two days later and tried to stop it. It fled but officers found it a short time later and found Lynch and another person hiding under a porch.

The complaint states that surveillance video from the day of the shooting showed Lynch driving the sedan wearing clothing that matched what witnesses described one of the suspects as wearing. Cellphone location data also placed him in the area of the shooting when it happened.

Investigators believe Lynch is a member of the Lowz gang, a rival of the Highs, of which the victims are believed to be members, according to court documents.

Lynch also faces one count of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with a home invasion in Golden Valley on Aug. 26.

As previously reported, Lynch and two others broke into his uncle’s house, restrained him and another victim, and stole eight American Bullie Merle puppies, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, jewelry, gaming systems and multiple purses. Each of the puppies is reported to be worth between $5,000-$10,000.

Lynch will appear in court on this charge in February.