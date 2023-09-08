Robbinsdale man charged in home invasion, robbery of uncle’s home

A Robbinsdale man has been charged after allegedly stealing puppies, a car, and more during a recent Golden Valley home invasion.

18-year-old Jahon Ronnell Lynch has been charged by warrant with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, court documents say.

On Aug. 26, 2023, Lynch allegedly went to a home belonging to his uncle on the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road, according to a criminal complaint.

The document goes on to say Lynch went outside to check on some noises and returned with three people who were wearing masks and carrying guns.

Lynch then restrained his uncle and another victim before ordering them to provide the combination to the safe and threatening to kill them, according to the complaint.

Eight American Bullie Merle puppies, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, jewelry, gaming systems and multiple purses were taken from the home. Each of the puppies is reported to be worth between $5,000-$10,000.