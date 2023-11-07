Man shot, killed behind home in north Minneapolis; no arrests

Police say they’re looking for the person who shot and killed a man late Monday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, officers responded to multiple 911 callers who reported a man had been shot around 4:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue North.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found wounded and without a pulse behind a home on the block. Officers attempted CPR before an ambulance took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, O’Hara said.

Evidence shows the man might have been chased before he was shot, a factor that led O’Hara to believe this was not a random encounter.

Police have not made any arrests, but investigators are following “active leads” on at least one shooter, O’Hara said.

The chief encouraged anyone with information to call the Minneapolis Police Department or submit an anonymous tip online.

This shooting marks the city’s 50th non-negligent homicide of 2023, down 21 from this time last year, city crime data shows. O’Hara also noted that 171 fewer people have been shot citywide compared to this date in 2022.

“Particularly this year in north Minneapolis we have seen a decline in gun violence. However, it’s very clear that we have a lot of work to do,” O’Hara said.

The victim’s name and cause of death will be released at a later time.