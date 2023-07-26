Man charged following Amber Alert receives no additional jail time during Wednesday sentence

A man who was acquitted of kidnapping and stalking charges but convicted on one count of violating a protection order received his sentence Wednesday morning – but won’t be spending any additional time behind bars.

Court records show 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram II was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his protection order violation by Dakota County Judge Arlene Perkkio. However, documents state he is receiving 90 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, violating an order for protection carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, as well as a fine of up to $1,000. A sentencing order filed Wednesday shows Ingram doesn’t have any additional fines due after having an $80 fee waived.

Ingram was charged after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old Apple Valley boy in October of 2022. Court documents state an order for protection was issued in July, prohibiting Ingram from having any contact with his two children or their mother, who has sole legal and physical custody of the kids.

A criminal complaint says agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were able to track Ingram’s phone to a Minneapolis address, where they arrested him and safely took the child into custody until he could be returned to his mother.

The complaint adds that Ingram admitted to sending text messages to his kids’ mother asking to see the children, but she didn’t respond. He added that it was “worth it” because he felt the mother was keeping them away from him, and that he planned to return his son the next day.