Man charged following Apple Valley Amber Alert acquitted of kidnapping

A man who was charged following an Amber Alert in October has been acquitted of kidnapping and stalking but convicted of a lesser charge.

Court records show that 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram II was only convicted of violating an order for protection after authorities had said he took his 2-year-old son, leading officials to issue an Amber Alert.

Violating an order for protection is a misdemeanor that carries up to 90 days in jail and the possibility of up to a $1,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 26.

The child’s mother told police on Oct. 30 that Ingram had taken the 2-year-old. Authorities tracked Ingram’s cellphone to a Minneapolis address and arrested him early the next morning. The child was safely returned to his mother.