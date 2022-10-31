BCA: Missing 2-year-old found safe in North Minneapolis, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE 9:30 a.m. – Apple Valley police are releasing additional details on their investigation regarding an Amber Alert that was issued late Sunday night for a two-year-old boy.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 12700 block of Germane Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday, and the caller said a two-year-old boy was taken by his 30-year-old father. The boy’s father didn’t have parental rights and was prohibited to have any kind of contact with the boy, or the boy’s mother, officials say.

After a few minutes, police said evidence led them to a home in St. Paul, however, despite a search of the residence, the child and his father weren’t found. St. Paul police did find the man’s vehicle parked near the home.

The address of the St. Paul home wasn’t immediately provided.

Police went on to say the boy and the suspect were found in Minneapolis early Monday morning, however, they didn’t provide the exact address they were found. The Minnesota BCA had previously said the two were found in North Minneapolis.

Police added the suspect was arrested without incident, and the boy was reunited with his mother.

Officials say the suspect is being held at the Dakota County Jail, and they’re still investigating.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m. 10/31/22: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled the Amber Alert around 4:40 a.m. Monday after 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram was found safe in North Minneapolis.

The BCA says a suspect is in custody.

INITIAL REPORT 10:23 p.m. 10/30/22: An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for a two-year-old who is believed to have been abducted by his non-custodial father. Apple Valley police are asking for the public’s help in locating Shannon Yusef Ingram, who goes by Yusef, according to the Minnesota BCA.

Shannon Dawayne Ingram, the boy’s father, is believed to have taken the boy, authorities said. The vehicle associated with the abduction was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North, the BCA said.

Yusef was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans, and blue slip-on shoes. He is African-American and has black hair and brown eyes, the BCA said.

Ingram is a 30-year-old African-American man who was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, authorities said. He has dreads, a beard and brown eyes, according to the BCA. He is 5’10” and weighs 220 lbs.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Yusef or Ingram is asked to contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.