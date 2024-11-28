Man already serving time for crash that killed Lakeville student sentenced for criminal sexual conduct case

A man who is serving time for killing a Lakeville North student in a crash in 2022, has now also been sentenced in a different case where he was accused of having sex with minors.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly 22 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 14). He will also have to register as a predatory offender, the court document says.

In October of 2022, Saavedra was sentenced to a little under five years in prison for a deadly crash that killed 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and seriously injured a 15-year-old passenger.

He’ll serve both sentences at the same time.

According to court documents, a mother and daughter reported that Saavedra sexually assaulted the girl on Halloween in 2021. She was 13 at the time. Another girl told investigators a similar account, saying Saavedra assaulted her in September or October 2021.