Driver in deadly crash now charged with having sex with minors

A man who is already serving time for a deadly crash last spring is now facing new charges for allegedly having sex with two 13-year-olds.

Thursday, 22-year-old Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged offenses happened months before the April 9 crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student Sydney Kohner and seriously injured a 15-year-old. Saavedra was sentenced in October to just under five years in prison for the crash.

The investigation into the new charges against him started in April of last year, just days after the crash.

According to court documents, a mother and daughter reported that Saavedra sexually assaulted the girl on Halloween in 2021. She was 13 at the time.

The girl told investigators that Saavedra provided her and her friends with drugs in exchange for nude pictures. On Halloween 2021, the girl said Saavedra picked her up and took her back to his house. She blacked out from the drugs he gave her but later found out from Saavedra that he forcibly had sex with her despite her multiple refusals earlier in the night, a criminal complaint states.

The girl’s mother added that it took her daughter three days to get completely sober from the drugs she’d been given.

Another girl told investigators a similar account, saying Saavedra assaulted her in September or October 2021. She added that they did drugs together, and despite her telling Saavedra she was just 13, he “seemed fine with it” and they had sex multiple times, the complaint states.

When investigators talked to Saavedra about the allegations, the complaint states that he admitted to knowing the girls and that they were both in high school. The complaint adds that he also admitted to doing drugs with them but denied having sex with them except for “messing around.”

Each count of criminal sexual conduct carries a penalty of between 12 and 30 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine, if convicted. His first court appearance on the charges hasn’t yet been set.