Man allegedly put ricin in wife’s drink; led to Brooklyn Park hazmat response

New details are emerging about a domestic violence call that turned into a hazmat response in Brooklyn Park last week.

RELATED: Hazmat situation contained after search warrant execution in Brooklyn Park, man arrested

According to a search warrant, Brooklyn Park officers were called to a home on the 6400 block of Zealand Avenue North on Dec. 30. A woman told police she thought her husband was poisoning her by putting ground-up castor beans in her food and drink.

The search warrant states that police left the home and tested a drink she gave them, which was revealed to contain ricin — a highly toxic protein and considered a biological weapon.

On Jan. 9, police returned to the home with the Brooklyn Park SWAT Team and the FBI. Authorities arrested the husband — a 54-year-old man — on probable cause for attempted murder.

The man has since been released without being charged.