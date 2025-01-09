Hazmat situation contained after search warrant execution in Brooklyn Park, man arrested

Brooklyn Park Police report a hazmat situation is contained after the department’s SWAT team executed a high-risk warrant early Thursday.

At 5:30 a.m., the Brooklyn Park Police SWAT team executed a warrant along the 6400 block of Zealand Avenue North for an ongoing domestic violence situation.

Several people inside the residence were detained without incident, and one man, identified as 54-year-old Soua Thao, was arrested on probable cause for attempted murder.

During their investigation, detectives learned the suspect of the warrant may have been in possession of castor beans, which police say are a known hazardous substance.

Specially trained personnel from the FBI and the Minnesota National Guard were called to help with the hazmat operation, which police say is now contained and under control.

Police add the public isn’t in danger at this moment and an investigation is still ongoing.