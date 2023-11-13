Man acquitted of murder, vehicular homicide charges filed in St. Paul woman’s death

A man who was charged in the death of a St. Paul woman at a Wyoming, Minnesota gas station earlier this year has been found not guilty of two of the four charges filed against him, and prosecutors have decided to drop the other two charges.

Court documents show jurors found Mark Andrew Wiosky not guilty of one count of third-degree murder perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind in the death of 51-year-old Heidi White on June 22, 2023, as well as one count of criminal vehicular homicide – driver who causes a crash and then leaves the scene. Documents show jurors reached their verdict on the evening of Nov. 9.

Files show the following day, prosecutors moved to dismiss the remaining charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle under any amount of a controlled substance, citing the interests of justice.

RELATED: Police: St. Paul woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Wyoming parking lot, man in custody

White, who police said was hit after a domestic disturbance by a vehicle, died from her injuries at the crash scene. Wyoming police said at the time of his arrest that Wiosky turned himself in the morning after White died.

A criminal complaint stated multiple witnesses told an officer that White had been involved in an argument with the man who ran her over. One of them found the victim’s phone in her car, and it showed a recent message with Wiosky.

Initially, Wiosky was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of third-degree murder. However, prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint in October, adding a second count of criminal vehicular homicide as well as one count of manslaughter.

RELATED: Charges: Man used meth an hour before running over, killing woman in Wyoming