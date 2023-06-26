Charges: Man used meth an hour before running over, killing woman in Wyoming

A Forest Lake man is now charged with murder after police say he ran over a woman in a gas station parking lot last week.

Mark Andrew Wiosky, 37, was formally charged Monday with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

The charges stem from an incident Thursday night at a Holiday gas station in Wyoming, Minn.

RELATED: Police: St. Paul woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Wyoming parking lot, man in custody

Wyoming police said officers were told a woman had been run over in the Holiday parking lot off of Kettle River Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. While she was reportedly initially conscious and breathing, the woman lost consciousness and was struggling to breathe while an officer was still en route.

By the time the officer arrived, court documents state the woman had lost a lot of blood. A medical helicopter was requested but she died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told the officer that the woman had been involved in an argument with the man who ran her over, a criminal complaint states. One of them found the victim’s phone in her car and it showed a recent message with Wiosky.

According to the complaint, surveillance video from the gas station showed Wiosky flicked a cigarette inside the woman’s car while she was sitting inside, then he grabbed the keys out of the car and started walking to his truck. The woman chased after him, then was reaching inside Wiosky’s truck to get her keys as he started driving away.

As the truck accelerated, the woman fell off and had her head run over by the rear wheels of the truck, the complaint states. Wiosky didn’t stop but threw her keys back in the lot as he left.

Police say Wiosky called them Friday morning and admitted to driving the involved truck. He was then arrested.

The complaint adds that Wiosky’s wife told police that Wiosky and the woman had been hanging around each other for the past couple of months, adding that Wiosky has a temper when he uses methamphetamine.

Court documents state that Wiosky admitted he’d used meth about an hour before running over the woman at the gas station, saying he and the woman had been in an argument that day.

He’s now facing up to 25 years in prison for murder — which charges him with acting in an “eminently dangerous” way with a “depraved mind without regard for human life” — and up to 10 years for criminal vehicular homicide.

Wiosky made his first court appearance Monday and had his bail set at $750,000 without conditions or $250,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for July 7.