Wyoming police: Woman dead after being hit by truck, search ongoing for suspect

An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Officials say the woman was hit just before 10:30 p.m. at the Holiday gas station on 26720 Kettle River Boulevard, which is west of the East Viking Boulevard exit on I-35. Police add she was hit after a domestic disturbance.

Wyoming police responded to the scene and found the suspect had left in a white pickup truck. Investigators are currently searching for the suspect.

The woman died on the scene from her injuries, police say. No other information about the woman has been provided at this time due to family notification.

