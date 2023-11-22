List: Thanksgiving stores open and closed, Black Friday opening times

Here is a list to help you plan where you can go on Thanksgiving and what time stores will open on Black Friday.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Store Opening Hours on Black Friday

  • Target: 6 a.m.
  • Mall of America: 7 a.m.
  • Best Buy: 6 a.m.
  • Cub Foods: 6 a.m.
  • Lund’s & Byerlys: 6 a.m.
  • Kowalski’s: 6 a.m. (with the exception of the Parkview location opening at 7 a.m.)
  • CVS: Hours vary by location
  • Rosedale Mall: 8 a.m.
  • Southdale Mall: 6 a.m.
  • Ridgedale Mall: 9 a.m.
  • Family Dollar: Hours vary by location

