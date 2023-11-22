LIST: Free Meals on Thanksgiving

If you or someone you know is in need and looking for a place to get a free Thanksgiving Day meal, here is a list of places and events in the metro area and greater Minnesota.

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Salvation Army Harbor Light Center (Minneapolis): Free breakfast served from 5:30-6:30 a.m. In addition to breakfast, hygiene kits and to-go sandwiches and pastries will be handed out.

Location: 1010 Currie Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Atonement Lutheran Church: A free Thanksgiving meal is served at 11:30 a.m. The church has room to feed 75 people and asks folks to call and sign up for a spot. Call the church office at 952-881-9244.

Location: 601 E 98th St, Minneapolis, MN

Faith Deliverance Holiness Church: A free Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church in conjunction with other organizations from 1:30-4:30 p.m. For more information visit StartAnewMN.org.

Location: Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, 1119 Morgan Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN

Thanksgiving Service & Food at The “Purpose” Church: A free Thanksgiving meal will take place at The “Purpose” Church from 2-5 p.m. A Thanksgiving service precedes the meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.​

Location: The “Purpose” Church, 3001 Russell Ave., N., Minneapolis, MN

Shobi’s Table: Free Thanksgiving meals will be served from 12-2 p.m. at Christ on Capitol Hill church. Guests are asked to RSVP to the Gratitude Feast by emailing Director@shobistable.org.

Location: 105 University Ave. W., St. Paul, MN

Metro Area

Hastings: The Resurrection United Methodist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 10-11 a.m.

Location: 615 15th Ave. W., Hastings, MN

New Prague: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be holding a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 1300 Main St E., New Prague, MN

Savage: Glendale United Methodist Church is serving a free Thanksgiving meal from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. People are welcome to stay and play board games or cards after eating.

Location: 13550 Glendale Rd., Savage, MN

Woodbury: The Fellowship Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal from 12-3 p.m.

Location: 707 Commerce Dr., Woodbury, MN

Greater Minnesota

New Ulm: The New Ulm community will be providing a free meal for people to sit down and eat in-person, takeout to eat elsewhere or for free home delivery from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: St Mary’s Church, 417 South Minnesota Street, New Ulm, MN

Faribault: The Faribault community will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone needing a meal delivered to them should call 507-332-7357 for arrangements.

Location: Faribault Eagles #1460, 2027 Grant St., Faribault, MN

Ely: The Ely Folk School will be hosting a Thanksgiving potluck from 3-5 p.m. Bringing a dish to share is suggested, but not required to come and eat.

Location: 209 E. Sheridan Street, Ely, MN

Wyoming: The Linwood Covenant Church will host a free Thanksgiving day meal from 12-3 p.m. People can come get their takeout meals starting and noon. Those wishing to sit down and eat at the church can do so starting at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but not required, and can be made by calling coordinator Judy Steven at 651-464-1986, calling the church office at 651-462-3780 or emailing MMLCC6565@gmail.com.

Location: 6565 Vikings Blvd. NE, Wyoming, MN