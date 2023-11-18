Volunteers pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits for people with disabilities

About 30 volunteers for Living Well Disability Services in Mendota Heights made 700 servings of freezer food for the people with disabilities that live in their 36 homes across the Twin Cities.

The annual event happens every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Volunteers say it’s a gesture of Thanksgiving gratitude for the people who live and work in Living Well homes.

Each of the 36 homes will receive several meals, a Thanksgiving card, and a dessert kit.

Mary Peratt, a volunteer, says her daughter was born with cerebral palsy and lives in one of the Living Well homes.

“I just really feel that this is a way to give back to Living Well for all that they do every day in caring for my daughter. And so it’s just a little piece that I can partake in,” said Peratt.

Kathy Anderson, the Living Well Volunteer Program Manager says each home gets two meals a week. She adds this kind of volunteer work not only helps those with disabilities but also staff amid a worker shortage.

“We’re struggling with staffing and so people being able to give something like this really helps on a daily basis to make things easier. And then if they’re not busy cooking a meal, they can spend more individual time with someone at the home,” Anderson explained.

The Thanksgiving meals will be delivered next week.