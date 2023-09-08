DFL lawmakers speak out in opposition to special session regarding school resource officers

A group of 44 DFL House and Senate members oppose a possible special session of the legislature when it comes to a new law surrounding the use of certain types of restraints by school resource officers, according to a letter obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The new law prohibits SROs from “placing a student in a face-down position” and bans certain holds on the head, neck and across most of the torso.

“…Minnesota Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to ensure that all school staff, including school resource officers, do not use certain dangerous physical holds — including prone restraint and physical holds that impair a child’s ability to breathe or communicate distress — unless it’s to prevent bodily harm or death,” wrote the 44 DFL lawmakers, in part, in the release shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

In recent weeks, several law enforcement agencies have decided to pull SROs from schools, saying that a new law lacks clarity involving when restraint could be used and that it would prevent them from doing their job.

However, there are some agencies that have chosen to stay in schools, saying safety is the top priority for students.

Republicans have been calling for a special session to address possible changes to the law to give more guidance to SROs.

“This is about allowing our school resource officers to use the de-escalation tools that they’re trained in because we know that we all in Minnesota want schools that are safe and successful for all of our students,” House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said.

RELATED: Minnesota Republicans call for special session to repeal change in school resource officer law

Earlier this week, Governor Tim Walz fielded questions regarding the SRO issue, where he sounded open to a possible special session, but also said it might not be necessary.

“Some districts have already found a solution without a special session and so I think our goal is to continue to work with them and see if we can work it out,” said Gov. Walz.

The Minnesota House POCI Caucus released a separate letter on Friday supporting the current law.

“We continue to engage with community leaders in education and public safety as well as other legislators, leadership, and the Governor on this issue. Our goal is to ensure that all students are safe in our schools and that SROs are available to continue to serve in school districts where they are desired,” POCI Caucus members wrote in part in the statement.

The full statement can be found here.