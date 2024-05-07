Lakeville School district, teachers union reach agreement days after members authorize strike

The tentative, 2-year deal avoids a strike.

The Lakeville teachers’ union has a tentative deal on a new contract with the school district.

A new, tentative two-year deal was announced overnight, following a 12-hour mediation session, preventing a possible strike. According to union leaders, 98% of Lakeville teachers voted last month to authorize one if a deal couldn’t be reached.

Union members are expected to review the tentative deal on Wednesday and will vote to ratify the agreement on May 13 and 14.

If members sign off, the Lakeville Board of Education would have to vote to approve the deal.