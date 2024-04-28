Lakeville teachers vote to authorize strike amid contract dispute

Unionized teachers in Lakeville have become the latest to authorize a strike as negotiations on a new contract have stalled.

Education Minnesota says the teachers “overwhelmingly” approved a strike during a vote on Thursday and Friday, with 99% of cast ballots in favor of the action.

The announcement comes a day after education support professionals in Minneapolis authorized a strike.

“Lakeville teachers are standing strong together for what they need – fair wages, benefits and job stability. We’re losing more teachers to other districts due to our non-competitive wages and benefits, and this is hurting Lakeville students,” said Carrie Popp, president of the Education Minnesota Lakeville. “Striking is always the last possible option, but we’ve been working on an expired contract for more than 300 days and Lakeville teachers believe we need this tool on the table for the district to take our asks seriously. We’ve waited long enough.”

Union officials say they’re seeking a “substantial” pay raise, plus more affordable health care and other benefits.

State law requires unions to file a 10-day notice before striking, and the teachers and district have another mediation session scheduled for May 6 that could be moved up.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Lakeville Area Schools for comment and will update this story if a response is received.