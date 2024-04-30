Lakeville teachers file intent to strike ahead of rally

After authorizing a strike late last week due to stalled contract negotiations, teachers in Lakeville are planning to rally outside the district office before Tuesday’s board meeting.

Education Minnesota says the unionized teachers also filed their formal intent to strike on Tuesday, just three days after the group announced an overwhelming vote in favor of a strike.

Because the state requires a 10-day strike notice, the earliest the teachers can walk out is May 10. The union notes that a mediation session with the school district is scheduled for May 6, although the teachers say they’re open to moving that up.

The district’s current school year ends the first week of June but Lakeville Area Schools said in a statement on Monday, “the School Board and Administration will work together to determine the next steps for the organization’s operations” if a strike is imminent.

Union officials say they’re seeking a “substantial” pay raise, plus more affordable health care and other benefits. The district says it is facing financial challenges and has already offered a raise in line with the latest funding boost provided by the state.

Additionally, the union is against language that would allow the district to unilaterally move teachers between buildings, grade levels and subject areas.

“Lakeville teachers have made it clear – we’re ready to strike for what we need for the first time ever,” said Johannah Surma, lead negotiator and an English Language teacher at Oak Hills and Orchard Lake elementary schools. “The school board has the power to avert a strike. We’re looking for a swift and fair agreement with needed raises – without forced transfer language – so we can continue to work our essential jobs with full faith in our district.”

Tuesday’s rally outside the district office is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m., ahead of the school board meeting at 7 p.m.