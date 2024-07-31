Lake Nokomis beaches under algae advisory

A hazardous blue-green algae advisory for two Lake Nokomis beaches has been extended into this week.

A water quality test this week at Lake Nokomis’ 50th Street Beach showed Microcystin levels that exceeded the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB).

Although water near Lake Nokomis Main Beach was below the MPCA’s Microcystin guidelines this week, officials extended the advisory for that beach due to the potential of quickly changing conditions amid weather and wind.

Five other Minneapolis beaches are closed at this time due to unsafe E. coli bacteria levels: Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, Bde Maka Ska North Beach, Lake Harriet Southeast Beach, Lake Hiawatha Beach and Wirth Lake Beach.

