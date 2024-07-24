Blue-green algae alert issued for Lake Nokomis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) issued an alert about hazardous levels of blue-green algae at the main beach of Lake Nokomis.

The levels sampled from the area on Monday exceeded the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s guidelines, causing the alert to be issued.

Staff have put signs at the beach to warn people. It is currently the only MPRB beach with a blue-green algae warning.

Ingesting water with high levels of blue-green algae is harmful to people and pets.

People can have a variety of health issues, from rashes to more severe effects like liver or kidney damage. Animals can have more dangerous health problems — like vomiting, diarrhea and seizures — and even die.

People and animals should not swim in water that looks like “pea soup” or spilled paint floating on the service.

MPRB has an interactive page where they post all up-to-date information for beach and lake advisories.