Lack of snow causes Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby cancellation for second year in a row

Sad news for fans of the Klondike Dog Derby – on Thursday, organizers announced the Lake Minnetonka race has been canceled once again.

Organizers said the decision was not taken lightly but said the area’s lack of snow is preventing them from moving forward with the race despite the hard work of all involved.

“Hard-packed, dense snow is required for mushers to slow and stop their dogs and sleds, which is a vital task in this sport,” Klondike Dog Derby said in a statement. “It would be entirely unsafe to run the race under the current conditions.”

In 2024, race organizers canceled the event due to a severe lack of ice and snow.

Vice President and Race Director Bethany Hway said even if snowfall made its way to central Minnesota for its scheduled Feb. 1 date, the odds would still be against them having the event.

“While Central Minnesota could still give us snow, the odds are not in our favor of it being the right type of snow, or enough, in time to groom a trail on what is currently a giant ice skating rink,” Hway said.

While the race itself will no longer be taking place, tie-in events to the race will still be held.

On Jan. 25, the cutest puppy contest will take place at Back Channel Brewing Co. from 1-5 p.m. Additionally, the Maynard’s Klondike Dog Derby Concert Series will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. Sales will support the 2026 race.

