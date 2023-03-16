Judge orders Daunte Wright’s son get majority of money awarded in wrongful death lawsuit
A Hennepin County judge has ordered that the money awarded to Daunte Wright’s family following a wrongful death lawsuit be distributed amongst family members, with the majority going to his son.
20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop in April of 2021 by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter. Potter was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and is currently serving her sentence.
The city of Brooklyn Center agreed to pay Wright’s family $3.25 million in a wrongful death settlement in June of 2022.
In October, Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s son, sued the Wright family. In the lawsuit, she alleged that Wright’s parents and attorney Ben Crump promised her that half of the money raised by the GoFundMe — over $1 million — would go to Wright’s son. Whitaker said in the lawsuit that she had not received any money from the GoFundMe.
According to court records, this is how the money will be distributed:
- Daunte Wright Jr. (son) will get $2,021,267
- Katie Bryant (mother) will get $255,000
- Arbuey Wright (father) will get $155,000
- Damik Bryant (half-brother) will get $50,000
- Dallas Bryant (half-brother) will get $50,000
- Diamond Wright (sister) will get $50,000
- Destinee Wright (sister) will get $50,000
- Monica Wright (half-sister) will get $20,000
Wright’s 5-year-old half-brother will not get any money.