Joe Mauer, Joe Schmit to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Sports Director Joe Schmit and legendary Twins player Joe Mauer are appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday.

The pair is set to talk to Clarkson about their new book, “The Right Thing To Do.” The children’s story is inspired by a story Mauer shared with Schmit years ago.

Schmit wrote the book and Mauer wrote the forward.

Mauer and Schmit’s interview will air at 2 p.m. on Thursday on KSTP-TV.

Joe Mauer and I taped a short segment on our book project “The Right Thing To Do” for the Kelly Clarkson Show. Thursday at 2PM in Minnesota on KSTP-TV. https://t.co/HflF0vbMCg pic.twitter.com/94CQiplasW — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) March 27, 2024

