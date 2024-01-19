KSTP’s Joe Schmit pens children’s book about kindness inspired by Twins great Joe Mauer

A new book written by KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit will hopefully inspire kids to do the right thing.

Schmit and Twin legend Joe Mauer have collaborated on the project that’s hitting store shelves Saturday. The children’s book “The Right Thing to Do: The Joe Mauer Story” is based on Mauer’s life and is helping causes in the community.

Mauer says he learned a valuable lesson from his dad to always “do the right thing.” Since then, Mauer has tried his best to be inclusive and kind. The book illustrates Mauer’s time in high school when he befriended a kid, Mike Hally, who was blind and sitting by himself in the lunchroom.

Hally and Mauer met again years later in 2022.

“Thank you for the time you put in and the kindness you showed for the short year we did have together, and I’m a better person for it,” Hally told Mauer.

The simple act of goodwill would go on to create a ripple effect.

“This story about inclusion is so important, especially right now,” said Patt Dunn with the nonprofit Highland Friendship Club. “Supporting organizations like ours that are all about inclusion and making sure everyone is connected to their community, regardless of their ability is so important, always.”

Highland Friendship Club helps people with disabilities and will be receiving part of the proceeds made from the children’s book.

“Joe Mauer has been a friend of Highland Friendship Club since the very beginning, since 20 years ago,” Dunn said.

The other half of the proceeds will go toward the nonprofit Thumbs Up, which serves those who lost loved ones to suicide.

“We rely on community support in order to deliver our programs to our members,” Dunn said. “Projects like this recognition, like this is what keeps us going.”

It’s a reminder that even in the darkest time, love and kindness prevail.

Schmit and Mauer sat together for an interview with Minnesota Live. Watch the full interview here.