Incarcerated Ham Lake man pleads guilty to kidnapping, robbery charges for 2013 incident

Court records show a Ham Lake man will be sentenced next spring after pleading guilty to two of the three charges filed against him for a 2013 incident in Andover.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jory Daniel Wiebrand was charged in Oct. 2022 with one count of First-Degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct, one count of Kidnapping and one count of First-Degree Aggravated Robbery.

Wiebrand, who is now 38, entered a guilty plea to the kidnapping and robbery charge in Anoka County court on Tuesday. His sentencing hearing for this case is currently scheduled for March 1, 2024.

The charges were filed while Wiebrand was already serving a 45-year-long prison sentence after being convicted of a series of sexual assaults in Minneapolis that happened over several months.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 800 block of County Road C shortly after 5 p.m. on June 11, 2013, for a report of a kidnapping.

The complaint states a 16-year-old girl told deputies a man ran up behind her and grabbed her around the waist before pulling her into a wooded area while walking home from Bunker Overlook Park. That’s when the victim told officers the man, identified in the document as Wiebrand, said if she screamed, he would kill her.

Documents state Weibrand then choked the victim until she passed out. She then woke up to see Weibrand running away, and he took her phone.

Despite having a description of the attacker, as well as DNA from a water bottle which had been discarded nearby, police weren’t able to connect Wiebrand to the incident until a profile was created due to a string of sexual and physical assaults in Minneapolis.

In addition, the complaint states the DNA taken from the bottle then matched Wiebrand’s DNA profile.

Each charge carries the following maximum sentences:

Kidnapping: Up to 40 years behind bars, a fine of up to $50,000, or both

First Degree Aggravated Robbery: Up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $35,000, or both

