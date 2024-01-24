Hennepin County commissioners approve another $100 million for SWLRT

Hennepin County commissioners agreed to put another $100 million toward helping finish the Southwest Light Rail project on Tuesday.

The controversial plan will expand light rail service from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie when it’s done.

It’s already the most expensive public works project in Minnesota history.

It was already set to cost an estimated $2.86 billion.

The additional money is part of a deal the Met Council finalized back in September to fill a more than $300 million budget gap.

