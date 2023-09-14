Met Council approves agreement to close $340M SWLRT budget deficit

It’s a done deal — for now. The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday to approve an agreement with Hennepin County that splits the cost of filling a $340 million budget gap for the Southwest Light Rail Green Line extension.

Hennepin County will pay $190 million and the Met Council will pay the remaining $150 million.

The SWLRT project started in 2018 with a budget estimate of $2 billion, but that has now ballooned to more than $3 billion with this new agreement.

Met Council Board Member Susan Vento explained why she planned to vote against the proposed agreement.

“As I indicated last week, I am going to vote against this,” Vento said. “I would like to see it completed with transparency and I would like to see it completed in a way that lifts all of us up region-wide.”

None of the Met Council members who voted to approve the agreement spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, but last week Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said he negotiated the deal and believed it was the best path toward fixing the SWLRT budget deficit.

“The reason I think it’s a good deal is because it’s one-time costs for something that we owned. Am I happy with it? Anybody here happy with it? No,” Zelle said.

State Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “I don’t think it’s a good deal,” because he would have liked to see more transparency when deals like these are negotiated.

“Again, this speaks to a culture of autonomy, lack of transparency, a lack of accountability and a lack of connection to the public that they serve,” Dibble said.