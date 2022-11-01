Hennepin County board passes resolution to not pay Sheriff Hutchinson during license suspension

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to direct the county administrator to “take any necessary action to not pay Sheriff (David) Hutchinson’s salary during the period of his license suspension.” The resolution passed 7-0.

Hutchinson’s peace officer license will be suspended for 30 days starting on Nov. 22, according to the Board Action Request.

The Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training ordered the suspension of Hutchinson’s peace officer license on Sept. 22, the Hennepin County Board noted in its request. The suspension is due to his DUI in December 2021.

The board also noted that by law, a county sheriff must have a peace officer license.

During the suspension of his peace officer license, Hutchinson will be “unable to perform all of the duties of a sheriff, and of a peace officer,” the board said.

As previously reported, Hutchinson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in December 2021 and was sentenced to two years of probation.

He originally faced four misdemeanor charges after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94, about 5 miles east of Alexandra.

Authorities determined that his blood alcohol content was .13 from a urine sample obtained via a warrant by a state trooper.

Hutchinson, whose term ends at the end of the year, opted to not seek reelection.