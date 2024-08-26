Help needed in finding missing Foley man

Police are asking for your help to find a man who was last seen earlier this month in the Foley area.

According to an alert from the Minnesota BCA, Foley police are searching for 40-year-old Joshua James Woolsey.

Woolsey was last seen on Aug. 9, and police say he is diabetic and doesn’t have any of his medicine.

Police say Woolsey may be in the Twin Cities metro area. He is described as being 5’7″, weighs 140 pounds and is said to have brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing flip-flops, tan cargo shorts and a Fox Racing shirt. No word on if he is traveling by vehicle or walking.