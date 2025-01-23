Foley man reported missing in August found dead in Blaine

A Foley man who was last seen on Aug. 9 has been found dead, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Foley police and the Minnesota BCA were searching for 40-year-old Joshua James Woolsey and said he didn’t have his diabetes medication.

On Jan. 11, police in Blaine responded to Laddie Lake Park on a report of a passerby finding decomposed human remains. The skeletal remains were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were confirmed to be Woolsey.

Authorities say his cause of death is still pending and there is no known threat to the public.