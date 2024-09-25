Head of loon sculpture installed, work nearly complete

The massive loon sculpture outside of Allianz Field in St. Paul is another step closer to being completely installed.

Early Wednesday morning, crews installed the head of the sculpture, located in the city’s Midway neighborhood on the southeast corner of Snelling and University avenues.

The loon stands about 33 feet high and 90 feet wide and appears to be close in being finished. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, it weighs around 25 tons and is made of stainless steel.

