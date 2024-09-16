Crews install 25-ton loon sculpture near Allianz Field

A giant loon is going up in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood.

The large sculpture is currently being installed at the southeast corner of Snelling and University near the Allianz Field soccer stadium.

The loon was commissioned by Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire.

The sculpture weighs approximately 25 tons, measures nearly 90 feet wide and 33 feet high, and is constructed of stainless steel.

“A lot of this is hand-built,” Senior Fabricator Chris Dyson said. “The idea you can turn a corner of a gathering place and people can have access to art. It’s just great to bring public art to different neighborhoods.”

It will take two weeks to finish installing the loon sculpture.