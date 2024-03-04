Ham Lake man serving time for string of sexual assaults sentenced for separate 2013 kidnapping, robbery of juvenile

A Ham Lake man was sentenced to nearly 16 years on Friday in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened in Andover in 2013.

Jory Daniel Wiebrand, 38, was initially charged with one count of first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery in October of 2022.

The charges were filed while Wiebrand was already serving a 45-year-long prison sentence after being convicted of a series of sexual assaults in Minneapolis that happened over several months.

Wiebrand pleaded guilty to kidnapping and aggravated robbery in October of 2023 in exchange for the dismissal of the criminal sexual conduct charge.

He was sentenced on Friday to 189 months and 129 months for each of those convictions, to be served concurrently. The judge also credited him with 999 days for time served.

On June 11, 2013, officers from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were called to Bunker Overlook Park on County Road C on a report of an abduction, according to a criminal complaint.

A 16-year-old girl told officers that she had been walking home from the park when a man ran up to her, grabbed her around the waist, and pulled her into a wooded area.

Court documents say the man, later identified as Wiebrand, put the girl into a headlock and choked her until she passed out. The girl said she was passed out for likely a minute before waking up to see the man running away with her cell phone.

The girl had injuries to her eyes consistent with being choked, the complaint states.

DNA from a water bottle taken from the scene matched Wiebrand’s DNA, which was in the system from previous convictions.