Gustavus Adolphus hockey player killed in crash to be remembered at celebration of life on Thursday

A celebration of life for 19-year-old Jori Jones, the Gustavus Adolphus hockey player who died in a car crash in late August, is happening on Thursday.

The memorial will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Guidant John Rose Oval Banquet Hall in Roseville, according to Jones’ obituary.

Jones’ family is asking those who attend the celebration of life to wear a Roseville Raider hockey jersey or something fun — “your jersey, funny T-shirt, favorite hoodie, cowboy hat, tennis shoes or sandals in honor of Jori’s outgoing personality and love for life.”

The Little Canada native was killed in a crash that injured three other people from the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team. One other person was injured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Gustavus athletes were traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 40 at around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 20 when the Equinox and a southbound Dodge Caravan collided at the intersection of Highway 29, as stated in a report from the State Patrol.

A GoFundMe for Jones has raised over $120,000, which will go toward various memorials Jones supported and to her family.