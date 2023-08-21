Little Canada woman killed, 4 other women injured in Chippewa County crash

Authorities say one woman is dead and four others are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a weekend crash in Chippewa County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an eastbound Chevy Equinox on Highway 50 approached the intersection with Highway 29 just after 12:40 p.m. Sunday. At the same time, a southbound Dodge Caravan on Highway 29 also approached the intersection.

The State Patrol adds one of the vehicles didn’t stop at the intersection, which caused the collision.

A passenger in the Equinox, identified as 19-year-old Jori Lynn Jones of Little Canada, died from her injuries.

Three other women were in the same vehicle, ranging in age from 19-20. They were all taken to Montevideo Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, identified as a 28-year-old Benson, Minn. woman, was taken to Benson Hospital for her injuries.

Everyone was reported to be wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol isn’t listed as a factor.