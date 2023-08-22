Wild show support after Gustavus player killed in weekend crash

The Minnesota Wild are showing their support after a Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey player died in a car crash over the weekend.

Jori Jones, 19, and three of her teammates were involved in a crash in Chippewa County at around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. While her three teammates and the other driver all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Jones died from hers.

RELATED: Gustavus women’s hockey player killed, 3 other Gusties injured in weekend crash

In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, the Wild expressed support for all who are mourning Jones’ death.

“Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community. #SticksOutForJori,” the team said in its post.

Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community. 💚 🕊️ ❤️ #SticksOutForJori pic.twitter.com/BqUX1YekwP — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 22, 2023

Monday night, one of Jones’ teammates urged people to leave hockey sticks out on their porches in support of the team.

The State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation and will likely take several weeks to conclude.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Jones’ family and had received more than $72,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gustavus goalie Jori Jones. (Courtesy: Gustavus Adolphus College/CJ Siewert)