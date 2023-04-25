Governor Walz to address statewide flooding preparations Tuesday afternoon

Governor Walz is set to meet with state and federal partners at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss spring flood preparations.

The Governor addressed statewide flooding last week on Wednesday as spring thaws the snow and temperatures warm up.

State officials said last week that Minnesota was entering what is expected to be the peak of spring flooding. Drier weather appears to be headed toward the region, which would allow water levels to start falling if there isn’t any major rainfall this week.

Governor Walz will be joined by Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed.

RELATED: Ramsey County declares local emergency over flooding concerns

RELATED: Cities continue to prepare for flooding as rain, snow forecast for end of week

RELATED: City crews in Delano install a metal floodwall to keep the swollen Crow River in check

For the most current update on spring flooding, CLICK HERE.