Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff Sunday to honor fallen, injured firefighters

Governor Walz issued an order on Friday directing all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24, to honor firefighters killed or injured in the line of duty.

The order is issued every year ahead of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Firefighters who have been killed or hurt in the line of duty are honored during Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day every year on the last Sunday of September.

“We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect communities across Minnesota, and every firefighter deserves to come home at the end of every shift,” said Governor Walz. “On Sunday, we recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service to their communities.”

