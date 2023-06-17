St. Paul Firefighters announce death of Fire Captain Parsons

The St. Paul Firefighters of International Association of Firefighters Local 21 announced on Friday the death of St. Paul Fire Captain Christopher Parsons and extended sympathies to his family.

Parsons began his career with St. Paul Fire Department in 2000, and was promoted to Fire Captain in 2007.

During his career, Parsons also served as the Principal Officer for IAFF Local 21 and President of the Minnesota Professional Firefighters, where he was “instrumental in improving the health and safety of every firefighter in the State of Minnesota,” the association said.

Parsons also championed legislation that banned cancer-causing chemical fire retardants, provided financial assistance to firefighters who were injured at work, and helped pass laws that protected first responders from the effects of PTSD and COVID-19.

It was hard not to notice Brother Parsons as he towered amongst his fellow firefighters on the fireground, and his tall stature served him well when he was advocating for the working class at the Capitol. Chris was a remarkable labor leader and when he spoke, people stopped and listened. Chris will be greatly missed by all our IAFF Local 21 members, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Minnesota Fire Service and most importantly, his friends and family. IAFF Local 21

Governor Walz also ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff until Wednesday to honor Parsons. Flags at businesses, organizations or owned by individuals are also encouraged to take part.

“Fire Captain Parsons was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Christopher Parsons for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Details on Parsons’ memorial have not yet been released.