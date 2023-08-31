Procession held to honor longtime Belle Plaine firefighter killed in work accident

A day after a longtime Belle Plaine firefighter died in a work accident, the community scheduled a procession to pay him respect.

Lt. Michael Gau, a 23-year veteran of the volunteer fire department, died tragically in a work accident Wednesday, according to the Belle Plaine Fire Department Relief Association. Details about the accident weren’t immediately known.

To honor him, the city scheduled a procession that ran from Minnetonka, headed east on Highway 62 to Interstate 494, then took Highway 169 south to Belle Plaine’s Main Street before proceeding down Walnut Street and State Street to get to Kolden Funeral Home.

Several other departments paid their respects as well, with Henderson Fire and Rescue saying that Gau “could usually be located by following the laughs on a fire ground. He will be greatly missed.”

“Rest easy Mike, we’ll take it from here,” the department added.