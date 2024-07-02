Golden Valley office fires were intentionally set, ATF says

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Tuesday that fires that destroyed an office building in Golden Valley were intentionally set.

The fires were set Jan. 28 at 8421 Wayzata Boulevard.

The ATF said that incendiary fires were found on the building’s first and third floors.

Suites in the building that were most damaged include: 100, 110, 300 and 302 — though all units had some amount of smoke damage, according to the ATF.

Center of the American Experiment lists its address as being in suite 110.

Upper Midwest Law Center is listed under suite 300.

White Pine Capital was in suite 302.

It is unclear which business resided in suite 100.

Center of the American Experiment, TakeCharge and Upper Midwest Law Center, all conservative groups, believe they were the targets of the arson.

There is a $100K reward for information on the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also call the Minnesota Arson Reward Tip Line at 1-800-723-2020.