Giant trolls now on display in Detroit Lakes

A larger-than-life exhibit is now open in Detroit Lakes.

The installation of giant troll sculptures – created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo – was done on Monday. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month, the trolls are similar to the ones located in 17 countries and are built from trash.

Dambo says he wants to encourage recycling by showing what can be created from trash.

There are currently five troll sculptures hidden in and around the Detroit Lakes area for visitors to find. You can find clues on their location by CLICKING HERE.

