Funeral for former Gov. Al Quie to take place Saturday

The funeral for former Governor Al Quie is happening on Saturday afternoon.

Quie died on Aug. 18 at the age of 99, just one month shy of his 100th birthday.

From 1979 to 1983, Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th governor.

A celebration of life will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with funeral proceedings beginning at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public.

