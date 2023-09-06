Walz orders flags at half-staff for former governor Quie

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Friday and Saturday in honor of one of the state’s former governors who died last month.

Al Quie died on Aug. 18. He’ll lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday from noon to 3 p.m.

To further honor Quie, Walz ordered all state and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise on Friday to sunset on Saturday.

“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” the proclamation issued by Walz states. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”

All Minnesotans are invited to join in lowering their flags in honor of Quie.

