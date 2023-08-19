Former Governor Al Quie dead at 99

Former Minnesota Governor Albert Quie is dead at 99, just one month shy of his 100th birthday.

A family member told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Quie passed away around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Quie served one term as governor from 1979 to 1983 after 20 years in Congress.

Governor Walz and his wife expressed their condolences for Quie’s family in a statement, saying, “Gwen and I are remembering the life and work of former Minnesota Governor Al Quie with heavy hearts, but with many fond memories. Just months ago I had the honor of attending a celebration for his 99th birthday, where I thanked him for his mentorship, wisdom, and leadership. He was as caring, funny, and generous as ever.

“A veteran, a man of faith, and a life-long public servant, Governor Quie had a deep commitment to the betterment of our state and a legacy that extends beyond his time in office. His advocacy for education, eliminating discrimination, and rural development demonstrated his unwavering dedication to creating a better life for all Minnesotans.

“Our thoughts are with Governor Quie’s family and friends. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his contributions will be remembered for decades to come.”

Lieutenant Gov. Flanagan added her condolences, saying, “Governor Al Quie embodied the spirit of public service and selflessness, from his time in the United States Navy to Congress and the governor’s office. Using his deep faith has a bedrock, Gov. Quie led with dignity and respect for his fellow Minnesotans and worked across the aisle to make our state and our country better for all of us.”