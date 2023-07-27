Fugitive in Becker County murder arrested in California

A man who was wanted in connection with a June homicide in Pine Point has been arrested in Los Angeles, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dwayne Croud, 40, of Ogema, Minnesota, had been charged with second-degree murder via warrant.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections informed the sheriff’s office of Croud’s arrest on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is waiting to be extradited to Minnesota, authorities said.

As previously reported, deputies found 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids dead inside a vehicle on Shinob Trail in Pine Point on June 25. He had been shot.