Warrant issued for Becker County murder suspect
Authorities are searching for the man who they believe killed another man earlier this week in Becker County.
As previously reported, Becker County deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle in Pine Point shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tuesday, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr., from Park Rapids.
Additionally, officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Michael Dwayne Croud, of Ogema. He’s charged with second-degree murder.
The sheriff’s office says anyone who has information about the case or Croud’s location should immediately call 218-847-2661. The department added that anyone who aids or harbors Croud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.